BTS Fist Bump with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Accept Special Envoy Certificates

Last July, the President had appointed BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture.

Korean President Moon Jae-in met K-pop band BTS on Tuesday, September 14, at his office to hand them their appointment papers as his special envoy for public diplomacy. Last July, the President had appointed BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The septet went to Cheong Wa Dae, or Blue House, the official office and residence of the President for their appointment ceremony.

This came ahead of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, after which the South Korean boy band will start their activities as the “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture", as informed by the Blue House. BTS along with President Moon will be attending the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment of the Decade of Action on Monday.

“As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, its attendance at the UN General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues," the Blue House said in a statement.

The photos from the events have gone viral on Twitter, with ARMYs sharing hilarious moments from the meet including J-Hope giving a thumbs up to the President and the members fist-bumping Moon.

Take a look at how proud ARMYs all over the world reacted:

BTS was also given diplomatic passports and a fountain pen.

According to a South Korean news portal, BTS will speak during their UN session and a video of their performance will be played.

first published:September 14, 2021, 10:56 IST