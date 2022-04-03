BTS: Flirty Jungkook Gives Fans Kisses, Hugs and Agrees To Go For A Date; ARMYs In Shock

BTS member Jungkook has left ARMYs too stunned to speak courtesy of his flirting skills! The Still With You singer on Saturday hosted another Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and chatted with the fandom from across the globe. While Jeon Jungkook was seen responding to questions about his interests, fulfilling song requests and even making references to the hit K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, little did the fandom know that he would be displaying his smoothing flirting skills in the process.

The Stay Awake singer was seen responding to a number of flirty messages from fans and as predicted, the fandom couldn’t handle it! One of the few flirty messages he replied to included a fan who requested him for a kiss good night. As translated by the Jungkook fan account, @JJK_Times, on Twitter, the fan requested Jungkook, “Here it’s 11 at night. I want to kiss good night." The singer shared a video in which he was heard giving the fan a kiss.

Another fan asked Jungkook to give them a hug. “Can you hug me? I’m sad," the message read. Jungkook, in true K-drama style, replied, “Come here. I’ll hug you." The singer truly left the fandom speechless when a fan dared to ask him out on a date and the singer agreed to it. “Let’s go on a date tomorrow," the message read. “Where?" Jeon Jungkook replied.

Jungkook’s responses have caused a meltdown among fans. “All of us were giggling laughing until we saw Jungkook next story an army Asking him out on date and him replying ‘where should we go’ smile dropped," a fan summed it up for the entire fandom. “Nah ARMYs that have been stanning Bangtan for years will all agree that the biggest plot twist in the evolution of the tannies is Jungkook turning out to be the biggest open flirt," another tweet read.

first thing jungkook did after waking up is straight up flirting bruh wtf its 6 in the morning lets get u back to bed— joons uparupa (@420JOON) April 2, 2022

ignoring every post about jungkook flirting because i am not stable enough to handle it im so sorry— ً♡ (@archiveforJK) April 2, 2022

JEON JUNGKOOK FLIRTING UP A GODDAMN STORM ON INSTAGRAMBLUSHING AT ALL THEM AND THEY ARENT EVEN DIRECTED AT ME IM SICK pic.twitter.com/JqESUXZMQG — lea⁷ (@seokjinbit) April 2, 2022

It feels like a romantic movie….when he replied to someone even though it wasn't me still feel like he is flirting with me….His voice….his giggles….his cutest replies (with his sound effects)….😍I'm deeply in love with him ❤️ #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/OP0gBfscOC— Jeon Vin ❤️ (@VinGoogie) April 2, 2022

Jungkook was tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Las Vegas. The singer, as per the guidelines in the US, had to quarantine for a week and tested negative on Saturday. While Jungkook had shared the news on his Instagram on Saturday, BigHit Music issued a statement confirming he has tested negative. They also confirmed that Jungkook will join his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V to attend and perform at the Grammys 2022.

“We would like to inform you that BTS member Jung Kook has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2 (PT). Jung Kook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jung Kook can resume his daily activities from today. He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he has made a recovery from it," the statement said.

“Upon conclusion of the quarantine, Jung Kook took a rapid antigen test in the United States to join the schedule for the Grammy Awards. The result came back negative, and the awards organizer has approved of his Grammy Awards participation," they added.

