BTS: Flirty Jungkook Returns As He Asks ARMY To Help Him Take A Bath, Cheeky Fans Volunteer

Trust BTS singer Jungkook to take us off-guard with his flirty comments during a Weverse Live session. On Tuesday, the singer surprised us when he asked fans if they wanted to come to give him a bath. No, we are not kidding, the Golden Maknae actually did it and our weak hearts couldn’t handle it. The close-to-half-hour session featured the singer talking about a number of subjects when he confessed he was yet to take a shower.

Jeon Jungkook then casually dropped the comment that he was lazy to take a bath and took everyone’s breath away by adding, “Can someone shower me please?" To top it off, he has a wicked smile on. Would you even be surprised if we said that the comment blew up the internet?

Well, not only did the comment catch fan attention but the words ‘I volunteer’ trended for hours on Twitter as several fans offered to give him a shower. Check out some cheeky replies below:

ah I'm too lazy to wash up.. is there anyone who can help wash me up? *I VOLUNTEER!! ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GIsoMQ7GKd — ⟬⟭Khate⁷⟭⟬ᵇᵗˢ (@park_jiminssi13) February 28, 2023

ME PLEASE I VOLUNTEER. I WILL WASH YOU HOWEVER YOU WANT JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/WT8qO2XRXI— Manasa⁷ JK’s UNHOLY GF (@armyarmyah) February 28, 2023

I do it to my patients almost on a daily.. Tell me what kind of bath do you want Jungkook? I can do full bath, half bath or bed bath? https://t.co/HiNJcIs4qC— xoxo karen ⁷ (@xoxokarenx) February 28, 2023

Jungkook ended the live session soon. However, he went on to make headlines after he announced he is quitting Instagram. He deleted his account and said that he is not going to return for he feels he doesn’t use it often and might not use it in the future either.

Read all the Latest Movies News here