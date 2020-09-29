BTS' Fresh Takes on Idol, Dynamite at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Watch Video

The Bangtan boys are leaving no opportunity to entertain their fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. After appearing in the MTV Video Music Awards, Bang Bang Concert, npr’s Tiny Desk Concert, Bang Bang Con, and a whole new music video, the seven-member band are returning to American late night show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Billboard social artist award winners will be appearing on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon throughout this week, like last time in February this year when the band performed at Grand Central Terminal in New York. In their first performance which was released today, the band performed on two songs IDOL and Dynamite.

Both the performances were a fresh take on their hit songs. The band performed on their 2018 song IDOL from the album Love Yourself: Answer wearing modern yet traditional hanbok. They performed at the backdrop of South Korea's royal Gyeongbok Palace which left the army even more enthusiastic. The Palace also lit up in colour purple which is BTS member V’s message to the army.

The term, “I purple you” was coined by V which, according to him, is a message of love and trust towards his fans. As he said, “Purple is the last color of the rainbow colors so it means i will trust and love u for a long time.”

BTS really light th palace up purple, performing idol with these outfits?? THEY'RE INSANE??!!! pic.twitter.com/x2FE7wwXHc — ᴮᴱm ً⁷ ᴱⁿ⁻ (@wntrminsuga) September 29, 2020

In the next performance at Jimmy Fallon’s show, the band collaborated with The Roots to create a brand new version of their Billboard Hot 100 song Dynamite. As The Roots and Fallon provided the background sound through vocals and beatboxing, the South Korean artists sang the song.

Fans are stoked to see their K-pop stars on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Earlier this year, the band had come to New York to attend the show where they indulged in various fun activities with the host.

The band played Subway Olympics with Jimmy Fallon on a real New York Subway. The band also delivered a memorable performance of their song ON from their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 at the Grand Central Terminal.