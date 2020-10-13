BTS Garners 93,000 Viewers from 191 Countries or Regions During Two-Day Virtual Concert

K-pop superstars BTS brought in 993,000 viewers representing 191 countries or regions during their two-day concert 'Map of the Soul ON:E' performed from Seoul on Saturday and Sunday, representatives for the boyband have announced. In the US, ticket prices for a basic 'HD multi-view' viewing ranged from USD 45-55 for a single day to USD81-91 for a two-day pass. More premium 4K-resolution passes had been offered early on to the BTS ARMY, which had quickly sold out.

The shows had originally been planned to be performed before a live audience, but the online concert due to the pandemic provided greater opportunities for more adventurous technology. While the offline rendition of the concert had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, a number of technologies such as AR, XR amplified the visual experience and the 'ARMY on Air' fan event allowed a more intimate live interaction between the pop stars and fans.

Over the two days, the group sang 23 songs in shows that added up to a total of 150 minutes of performance, with legions of fans visible on screens during the sets, reported Variety. Viewers were able to choose from one out of six camera displays during the concerts, which took place on four different stages. Replays were offered to passholders with "delayed single-view streaming." Theaters in Japan hosted live viewings.

"The concert crossed countless emotions. Our first march began with seven boys who gathered for a small dream. And together, we will march on forever, each of us waving flags of various colors and singing different stories in different languages. BTS is not a story of only seven, but is about you, me and everyone," shared the band members.