BTS 'Get It, Let it Roll' with Butter Teaser Ahead of Comeback Single Release on May 21

Ahead of their much anticipated comeback with new single Butter this Friday, BTS revealed the teaser to the song on Tuesday. The black and white, 23-second video shows the seven band members Suga, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V and RM standing in a line, dressed in suits. They go from being motionless to synchronized head tilts as an eighties-inspired beat plays in the backdrop. The clip wraps up with main vocalist Jungkook’s powerful, breathy voice declaring, “Get It / Let it roll" as a stack of pancakes with a cube of butter melting on its surface appear.

Based on early metrics, Butter is headed for a huge debut on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Forbes. Despite the cryptic teaser which doesn’t reveal much, BTS ARMY propelled the preview to epic heights in a remarkably short time. In roughly 45 minutes, the Butter teaser reached 1 million likes on YouTube, Chart Data reports. The last music video teaser to reach 1 million likes that quickly was BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’, which came out last November. At the time of this writing, the Butter teaser accumulated over 20 million views in

