BTS' Global Fame Does Pressurise Junior K-pop Band TXT: 'But That's Why We Work Harder'

After the meteoric rise of BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan to global fame, BigHit Entertainment, now known as Hybe, launched their second K-pop band named TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) in March 2019. The 5-member group has already become one of well-known K-pop bands from Gen Z, and a lot of that fame comes with the pressure of being constantly compared with their seniors, BTS. The whole world is expecting them to become the next big thing in K-pop.

The act consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. Within two months of their debut, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first US showcase in 6 cities, emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene.

While addressing questions about being affected by BTS’ fame, Yeonjun said at a global media showcase to launch their new title track LO$ER=LO♡ER, “Hearing news about BTS makes us happy, motivates us positively. It’s great to have such artistes close to us. Of course we feel the pressure, I don’t think there’s any way to avoid it. But we hope that we can overcome it with our hard work."

Incidentally, BTS leader RM contributed to the making of TXT’s track 0X1=LOVESONG, which is all the rage currently. LO$ER=LO♡ER credits globally renowned names such as songwriter Billy Walsh (credited in works with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd) and producer Louis Bell (credited in works with Post Malone, Camila Cabello, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift).

Their new album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, marks a swift return for the band just three months after their previous release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The new repackage album, which completes TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Chaos Chapter’ series, depicts a world in which their dreams have been swept away by the towering presence of reality.

The album’s tracklist includes their hit song Anti-Romantic, which has gone viral as part of Reels on Instagram. Talking about the popularity of the song, the band members said, “People relate to the title because everyone is afraid to love, make a commitment. Instead of showing their feelings, they are afraid of how it’ll end. People love the song’s message."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here