BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook is Most Popular K-Pop Star in India, Finds Research

If there is one K-pop idol that has managed to win the hearts of Indian fans, it is BTS member Jeon Jungkook. The statement is not just a speculation but based on the results of market research conducted by the South Korean government. According to Big Data Hallyu Market Research 2021, Jungkook is the most popular Korean entertainment star in India.

The research was conducted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea international exchange agency. The 24-year-old singer, songwriter and dancer was highlighted as the top K-Pop Idol in various categories. According to AllKpop, Jungkook was mentioned as the Most Popular and highest-ranking K-Pop Idol in India.

The South Korean entertainment industry has been gaining international recognition for quite some time now, and BTS is often credited for breaking the glass ceiling for their fellow K-pop artists. Although the band has not visited India yet, their fans in the country make sure that BTS’ work is appreciated and spread across.

Indian fans of BTS’ golden maknae have also shared their reaction to this news. One of the tweets by a fan read, “Jungkook is always loved in India by fans, locals, celebrities and media alike.”

Hallyu Market Research: Result of survey conducted by Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism and Korea international exchange agency IN INDIA, JUNGKOOK is the highest ranking K-pop artist and BTS member

Jungkook always loved in India by fans, locals, celebrities & media alike pic.twitter.com/6vvmY8qlyL — JUNGKOOK INDIA | JK OST (@Jungkook__INDIA) April 18, 2022

It should be noted that Indian creative artists often base their content on the Grammy-nominated band considering the kind of staunch fans they have. Earlier this year, musician Anshuman Sharma had edited some singing clips of Jungkook to show how the singer might have performed if he sang in Hindi. The video amassed 2.7 million views on Instagram. Indian fans of Jungkook were quite elated to hear this edition created by Anshuman.

Meanwhile, on his birthday last year, Indian fans of the artist even dedicated billboards and hoardings across various cities in the country.

✨️ ✨️ Bus Shelter Billboard in Mumbai, India LOCATION : Mulund West Mumbai India

DATE : 210829 – 210804 pic.twitter.com/oLvdD9vWPN — JUNGKOOK INDIA | JK OST (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 27, 2021

Jungkook and fellow members of BTS returned to Seoul on Tuesday after performing in Las Vegas.

