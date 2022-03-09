BTS: Halsey Wishes Suga on Birthday With a Pic of Yoongi Cuddling Her Son, J-Hope Shares Video From Their Car Ride

BTS’ good friend and collaborator Halsey won ARMYs heart once again with her latest Instagram post. On March 9, BTS rapper Min Yoongi celebrates his birthday and to wish him, the singer dropped the most adorable photo. It is a picture of Suga cuddling her son. She shared a black and white strip of three photos, in which, the first one has Suga cuddling the little one’s head, the second one with Suga holding a glass and the third one showing Yoongi and Halsey smiling for a photo. Although the photos were hazy, it was enough for ARMYs to understand. She captioned the post as, “happy bday twin," and dropped a black heart emoji.

Take a look:

Halsey gave birth to her son Ender in July last year and the Bangtan Boys, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook were soon to congratulate her on social media. The American singer had collaborated with BTS for their song Boy With Luv. It had become the fastest Korean boy group music video to cross 750 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Boy With Luv was uploaded on YouTube on April 12, 2019, as the title track to their mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona. It took only a year and three days to reach 750 million views on YouTube.

The adorable photo of Halsey’s son with Suga sent the ARMYs into a meltdown.

Halsey birthday greetings to bts Suga on ig story Suga hyung holding halseys baby,,,, wt pic.twitter.com/LAX6HtrdRc— Pearlloot2@gmail.com (@pearlloot2) March 8, 2022

His fellow BTS member J-Hope took to his Instagram Story section to wish Suga with a video where they are seen travelling in a car. He wrote, “Happy birthday my brother."

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boys are gearing up for their Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert which will take place on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. It will be in person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online as well. This is the first time in almost two years when BTS will be performing in Seoul in front of a live audience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.