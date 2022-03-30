BTS: 'Handsome' Jungkook Gets Cute Nod In Business Proposal, Bangtan Boys Get An Epic Cameo

As though Business Proposal wasn’t already winning the hearts of fans, which includes BTS singer Jungkook, with its adorable plotline, the cute first and second leading couples, and the hilarious grandfather, the hit K-drama has cemented a special position among ARMYs after its special nods to BTS and its members. Airing their 9th and 10th episode on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Business Proposal featured a hilarious BTS cameo and complimented Jungkook’s good looks.

On Monday, Business Proposal ep 9 featured a scene in which the lead stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Sejeong along with supporting stars Kim Hyun-sook, Lim Ki-hong and Yun Sang-jeong head for a group dinner together. During this, Lim Ki-hong’s character ‘Mr. Kevin Gye’ offers to make a drink for the team. Dressed in a purple sweater, the on-screen ARMY steps out to make his own versions of drinks and ends up performing on BTS’ track Blood Sweat and Tears and even names the drink after the hit song.

Advertisement

However, he didn’t stop at that. He went on to prepare glamourous another drink, with sparklers arranged for the drink. He named the new drink after BTS’ Grammy-nominated song Dynamite.

From Ep 9 of Business Proposalthe name of this child(drink) that is made filled with my blood sweat and tears is Dynamite drink/liquor. (He even did bits of the choreo;also hes mixing soju and beer which is a typical korean cocktail) pic.twitter.com/IRz8R04t7Z — lyssy⁷ (@btsbaragi_jk) March 28, 2022

Business Proposal followed the scene with a nod to Jungkook in episode 10. On Tuesday, the lead cast and the supporting actors were seen talking about office romance when Yun Sang-jeong’s character Kim Hye-ji described one of their colleagues as handsome as Jungkook. “Mr Cho? The handsome guy who looks like Jung-kook?" she said.

From Business Proposal Ep 10heol/wow, if it’s assistant manager Cho [they’re talking about], is it the good-looking/handsome man/guy who looks like Jungkook? pic.twitter.com/lSTk84yEhf — lyssy⁷ (@btsbaragi_jk) March 29, 2022

Both the BTS references have won fans over.

Kevin doing Jungkook's sexy part on 'Blood Sweat and Tears', dancing dynamite and calling the shot 'Fire' while wearing that purple sweater No doubt the writer is a die hard BTS ARMY!!!#BusinessProposal #BusinessProposalEp9pic.twitter.com/GbAtucdfbJ — (@kdramatreats) March 28, 2022

My favorite show "business proposal" mentioned bts as they replied jungkook on his story that he would pic.twitter.com/BPtiPQBS9O— Hehe (@Whodytyrh) March 30, 2022

Business Proposal ep 9 !: the name of this child(drink) that is made filled with my blood sweat and tears is Dynamite drink/liquor. He even did the choreo, Jungkook see it pic.twitter.com/tePN00d0Ef — ⟭⟬♡- BackUp (@BTSArmy_47) March 28, 2022

omgg jungkook was finally mentioned in business proposal ep 10 pls i can imagine him giggling while watching this pic.twitter.com/llhg2DcjJR— ale⁷ | ia (EXAMS) (@BANGTANDlARIES) March 29, 2022

Last week, the Business Proposal’s director Park Seon-ho shared Jungkook’s AMA post in which he mentioned he’s watching the show and wrote, “After seeing Jungkook’s story, I wanted to show it off right away, so I took a screenshot and posted it. Jungkook, I love you." Thanking Jungkook for speaking about the show, the director had also informed fans that a special mention of Jungkook is in the line. “In the remaining episodes of our drama’s broadcast, there is going to be a line that goes ‘a handsome man like Jungkook’, so don’t be surprised,” Park Seon-ho said.

Business Proposal streams its episodes on Netflix in India. Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook was tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in the US. The member assured fans that he is okay.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.