BTS Have the Power to Unite People: Turning Red's Fictional Boy Band '4 Town' Members on the Bangtan Boys

Disney and Pixar’s latest offering Turning Red tells an endearing story of a dorky teenager, Meilin (Rosalie Chiang), going through changes in her life while navigating a chaotic yet loving relationship with her ‘tiger mother’, Ming (Sandra Oh). Besides the regular challenges of adolescence, Mei also has a gift passed on by her ancestors. She turns into a red panda whenever she gets angry or excited.

Domee Shi’s directorial also featured a fictional boy band called the 4*TOWN, who played a crucial part in depicting the girls’ journey into adulthood. Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi and Topher Ngo, who voiced the members of the fictional boyband, in a recent interview with ETimes talked about the impact and power of BTS, among other things. South Korean band Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS are one of the biggest boy bands of present times.

The film portrays the band as something that had the power to unite the world, irrespective of their culture or race. When asked which artist holds that power today, Grayson said, “I would say BTS has a huge following and influence. I think they are the boy band that has that hold over pop culture right now."

Topher added that in his parent’s generation, the Beatles had that power but he still listens to their music. Jordan responded, “Bowie… Harry Styles is our Bowie today. He is all about all walks of life and representation and (the cause of) humanity that is pretty special. Do you know what I think is pretty cool? We used to look at artists to be the sounding board for all that. Because of social media today, people like Greta Thunberg can be that. You don’t have to be a boyband or big artist, to have a platform or voice to make a cultural impact or global humanitarian impact. You can be a 15-year-old from anywhere with an ounce of technology and an incredible idea and you can start something incredible. But of course, in the early 2000s, social media wasn’t a thing and we looked to TRL and magazines to be the answer to all of that."

The fourth member Josh said that for him the artist who held the power to unite the world would always be Michael Jackson.

Turning Red stars voices of actors Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ava Morse, Hyein Park and Orion Lee among others.

Meanwhile, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

