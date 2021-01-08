BTS' Hit Track Dynamite Becomes Only Song to Sell 1 Million Copies in US in 2020

Music lovers have taken to streaming tracks online in place of purchasing them for several years now. Platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube have made it easy to access popular tracks without having to buy them.

There was a time when the number of copies sold of a song or album used to determine its popularity, which has now been replaced by views/streams. But in 2020, just one song managed to hit the one million sales mark in the US - a milestone that wasn't a difficult feat some years ago.

K-pop boy band BTS' English song 'Dynamite' has officially been named the bestselling song in the US in 2020. The title, in all its iterations, sold 1.3 million copies, according to Nielsen Music's annual year-end report.

The track stands out as the only title to actually sell at least one million copies in the country last year, reported Forbes. Dynamite has already established itself as the biggest hit of the year in many respects.

It outsold the second-bestselling song in the US in 2020, The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights', more than twice over. The R&B/pop/electronic hybrid sold 580,000 copies throughout the year, despite the fact it was released in late 2019, meaning it had the entire 12 months in which to rack up sales.

Dynamite became a massive hit right when it released in August 2020, and kept going strong for months. It made history when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first South Korean musical act to achieve the feat.