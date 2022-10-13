BTS: Hobi Says He Will Lay Red Carpet for B'Day Boy Jimin, V Drops Cool Selfie to Wish 'Baby Mochi'

BTS member Park Jimin is celebrating his 27th birthday today, October 13 and ARMYs are leaving no stone unturned to make this day special for the K-pop star. Social media platforms are filled with birthday wishes from fans. Even his fellow band members have taken to social media to shower love on their ‘Baby Mochi.’ Band member J-Hope, who is known for hyping up the boys all the time, shared a sweet note on social media, but what caught our attention was one of the hashtags he used for Jimin.

He shared several posts on Jimin’s birthday and one of them is a video of the dancer walking on the streets. He wrote in Korean, “Our Jiminie always maintain your smile!!!!❤️‍#JiminIsLovelyCutieSexy #JiminSlimeBouncy_JealousOfHisSkin #WhenJiminComesToHisHomeTownBusan_WeWillSpreadARedCarpet #TheWorldShinesMoreAfterJiminCameHere.”

Watch:

J-hope also shared an adorable video with Jimin on Instagram, besides posting a photo collage of him.

j-hope Instagram Stories Our Jiminie pic.twitter.com/bPZBRhY1FQ — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Jimin’s Suga hyung left a note that read, “happy birthday jwaman.. I guess you’ll spend your birthday week in Busan hahahahahaha HBD! #ItsSUGAHyung #HappyBirthday #HappyBirthdayJimin #HappyJiminDay”

The eldest member of the group, Jin took to Weverse to share two adorable selfies with Jimin.

Taehyung, too, shared a selfie with Jimin on Instagram.

Take a look at team leader RM’s post:

Meanwhile, Jungkook left the entire fandom gasping for breath with his birthday wish for Jimin. He took to Weverse to drop a video of him where he can be seen fixing his hair and taking a deep breath and whispering, “Jjyaman, happy birthday, happy birthday bro.” Jimin, too, came live on the occasion of his birthday.

