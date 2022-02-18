BTS: How J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok is the Ultimate Instagram Influencer Among Bangtan Boys

Ever since the Bangtan Boys joined Instagram, there hasn’t been a single day ARMYs could rest as the septet comes up with something new on social media all the time. However, just like their personalities, their Instagram game is also quite different and unique and the one who undoubtedly deserves the title of Instagram King is none other than the birthday boy Jung Hoseok. Hobi aka our hope, J-Hope, has already proved that he lives on Instagram and he comments on his bandmates’ posts faster than one can blink. Jin and Suga even joked about Hobi staying online all the time.

J-Hope’s personality is true to his name and he not only is BTS’ sunshine but his warmth reaches ARMYs as well. From Hobi pushing RM away from a hole on stage to him breaking down on seeing Jungkook injured, the rapper-dancer has time and again proven that he deeply cares for the Bangtan Boys and is continuously looking out for them. The members, too, never fail to give back that love.

He isn’t any different on Instagram as well. User @uarmyhope is all over the internet and one can easily find him hyping his hyungs on the social media platform as well. However, there is another remarkable side to his social media activity. One look at his profile will tell you that his is the most organised and aesthetically pleasing account. He loves to get photographed and all his emotions are captured in the perfectly designed polaroid frames.

His posts follow a certain pattern and he maintains the symmetry no less than an experienced Instagram influencer. Going back to his older posts, one can notice that he wrote ‘I’m your hope’ on his polaroid clicks and posted them in such a way that it reads like a complete sentence on his Instagram grid.

Hobi also has a unique way of flaunting his OOTD. Before posing in front of the camera showing off his dressing skills, he first neatly arranges his outfit, photographs it and then photographs himself wearing those outfits.

And as expected of him, he did not forget to give a shoutout to the other members on his Instagram. He photographed RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook but couldn’t photograph V and Suga so he adorably apologised to them on social media.

Contrary to J-Hope, other BTS members are still trying to get the hang of Instagram. For instance, the speed with which Hobi comments, Taehyung deletes his posts. Kim Namjoon is busy Namjooning even on Instagram and Jimin disappeared after posting just 7 photos. Jungkook, on the other hand, is too busy flaunting his boxing skills on Instagram and Suga is just Suga - most of his posts are related to music or making music. And Jin simply swings between being Mr World Wide Handsome and behaving like the pseudo-maknae of the group.

On the other hand, even J-Hope’s user name is carefully picked to read ‘U ar my hope’ or ‘U army hope’ because the BTS boys love to include ARMY in almost everything. However, Hobi might have found a big inspiration in his sister who is a noted YouTube Influencer, model, businesswoman and fashion designer. It wouldn’t be odd if Mejiwoo is also helping out her younger brother with his Instagram presence.

Whatever may be the reason, it is safe to say that Hobi is the ultimate Instagram influencer out of the seven boys and has rightfully earned the title of Instagram King. User uarmyhope is everywhere and ARMY is loving it!

Here’s wishing our Hope a very happy birthday!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.