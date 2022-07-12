BTS: Hybe Signs Content Deal with Walt Disney, Two Series on Bangtan Boys and More to Stream Globally

BTS ARMY will now have access to more content on the Korean pop icons on Disney’s international streaming platforms. Following a content agreement between The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and BTS’ management group Hybe Corporation, two shows featuring the K-pop band will play on Disney platforms.

The titles revealed so far includes BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA, a 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021. The show was the first time in two years since the beginning of the pandemic that the band met fans in person and the set included their latest hit songs like ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’.

The two companies have also agreed to make BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – a docuseries that tracks the journey of the seven-member pop act- to be made available on Disney platforms from next year. It claims “unprecedented access” to a library of music and footage over the band’s nine years and will delve into the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members as they prepare for their second chapter.

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists,” said Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe. The agreement “to showcase creative excellence from South Korea’s music and entertainment industry” includes global distribution of a total of five major titles. To date only three have been disclosed.

It was recently announced that travel show In the Soop: Friendcation will be available on Disney’s streaming services. It includes V from BTS alongside his Wooga Squad, which has Korean actor Park Seo-jun from “Itaewon Class,” “Parasite” star Choi Woo-shik, actor Park Hyung-sik and rapper Peakboy. The program features the five friends venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities.

The Walt Disney Co. has multiple streaming platforms including Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and a majority stake in Hulu. Hybe, which was previously known as Big Hit Entertainment, operates a range of music labels.

