BTS In the Soop Returns for Second Season in October; ARMY Elated at Announcement

There is never a dull moment if you are a fan of South Korean boy-band BTS. The seven members of the Grammy-nominated band, RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, are often seen holding live interactive sessions with fans, giving interviews to multiple international publications, launching new music videos, and if nothing else then just starring in their own travel vlog. After the first season of BTS’ In the Soop (Soop means forest in Korean) which came out last year, the septet will once again return to the calming countryside of South Korea to relax and bond over food and fun activities in the second season of the show.

The reality show allows the worldwide famous band to spend time as normal people who cook their own food, wash their own dishes, and spend time like normal youngsters of their age in close to nature locality. On Wednesday, creators of In the Soop officially announced that BTS’s version of the show would be returning for its second season next month.

BTS Army was elated as they looked forward to their K-pop idols relaxing and healing once again. Many fans expressed their excitement on social media and shared their favourite moments from the BTS’ In the Soop first season. One of the fans described the show as therapeutic as they tweeted, “Our Army healing therapy with BTS is back. Full of love, comfort, and happiness. With pure relaxation. All of them are so buff now I’m not prepared. In the SOOP season 2. October hurry up.”

Another fan tweeted, “Agree or not, but BTS In The Soop is the purest form of healing and comfort.”

The variety show, In the Soop, also hosts other K-pop idols who connect to nature away from their life of glamour and showbiz. Currently, the reality show is hosting idol group SEVENTEEN.

