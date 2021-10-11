BTS: Indian Fans Raise Rs 1.65 Lakh Funds For Needy to Celebrate Jimin's Birthday

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back hit singles and stunning music videos. While the band itself enjoys a massive popularity, each individual members also have a loyal fanbase. One of the popular numbers of the band is Jimin, who will be celebrating his 26th birthday on October 13. BTS fans, also known as ARMY, have made preparations all over the world to celebrate the singer. In India, fans of the band have raised funds to provide shelter for the needy.

The Indian fan-group Bangtan India have raised the sum with fundraising initiatives during Jungkook, RM and Jimin’s birthdays, through the Project Mi Casa initiative. They will be donating it to Habitat for Humanity India, an NGO that provides affordable shelter, sanitation and housing facilities to the needy.

Hindustan Times quoted Bangtan India as saying, “We donate to a cause for members’ birthdays every year. It has become a tradition for us. We try to support new causes each time and also try to pick causes that resonate with us based on what we see happening around us or what we think would be a good project to pick up. This time, owing to us hearing about so many disasters happening around us for a long time now and so many families getting displaced in the process, the cause that Habitat for Humanity serves really resonated with us, and hence that was the NGO we decided to support for this project.”

They further added that they had aimed to raise Rs 80,000 but when the initiative was closed on October 10th, they had raised twice the amount.

Meanwhile, BTS recently made news for collaborating with Coldplay on their latest track My Universe. They also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live concert. BTS is a seven-member boy band by Bighit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin

