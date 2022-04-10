BTS: Injured Jin Almost Gets Hit In The Face, Flower Hits Suga At PTD Las Vegas Concert; ARMYs Furious

BTS fans on social media are understandably furious after videos of BTS members were seen trying to dodge things that were being thrown at them during the Permission To Dance On Stage in Las Vegas surfaced online. On Saturday night, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook brought the house down with their insane performances. As part of their PTD concerts, the members hop on a movable cart and travel around the concert venue before making their way back to the stage.

While this gives fans an opportunity to see their favourite K-pop stars up close, things got out of hand on Saturday night when fans began throwing flowers and toys at the members and a couple of things almost hit the members. In a video that has now caught many ARMYs’ attention online, Jin was seen almost getting hit in the face by what appeared to be a headband. The singer, who is still recovering from his hand surgery, managed to duck in time to avoid the hit.

In another video, a flower was seen hitting Suga’s back while he was performing. A video also shows Jimin being hit by a bouquet. The floor of the carts was filled with bouquets and toys thrown by concert-goers, which was dangerous for the members as they were concentrating on their performances instead of the things laying on the floor.

The sight left many fans angry. They took to Twitter and objected to the behaviour, urging them to stop throwing things at the members.

now this is something we DO NOT want to do at concerts. please stop throwing flowers at them unless they asked you to throw it to them. yoongi almost got hit in the face and jin was flinching here and there. he might have accidentally hurt his hand pic.twitter.com/WptdLzRWeu— a (@pjmve) April 10, 2022

Next weekend please PLEASE don't throw things at them. They almost got hit in the face. And what if you hit Jin's hand??#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cQqVGzWGHs— 마이타네 ⁷ 愛 PTD LV D1 & D2 (@miu__von) April 10, 2022

NAH THAT ALMOST HIT JIN look at how much stuff is on the cart this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/hMQG6LtapZ— erica⁷ (@capitxnEO) April 10, 2022

It’s about time ppl stop throwing flowers at the tannies it’s really disrespectful and not to mention it could hurt them because of the speed with which they are thrown Yoongi almost got hit here on the face, and there was a video showing Jin being almost hit too. STOP THIS. pic.twitter.com/kA8GK8LnpV— 정국 ⁷ | Jimin Ost (@bufftansupremac) April 10, 2022

Please please stop throwing things at them! Today Jimin, Jin, and Yoongi almost got hit by the flower bouquet and plushies you threw. We don’t want any more injury to the boys. pic.twitter.com/fAF91xLPUQ — Ren⁷ (@rensspace) April 10, 2022

Jin had to undergo emergency hand surgery last month. Following the surgery, his hand has been in a cast and has been limiting his movement during performances. The singer, though participated during the Grammys performance of Butter, was not part of the choreography. Ahead of the PTD concert, BigHit Music had issued a statement revealing that Jin has been asked to refrain from moving his hand too much. While he has not been performing the choreography during the PTD concerts, he has been singing on stage with the group, ensuring the safety of his hand.

Here’s hoping that this doesn’t repeat next weekend. BTS will return for two more PTD concerts — on April 16 and 17 — in Las Vegas.

