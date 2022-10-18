BTS: Is Jin's Upcoming Solo Song A Collaboration With Coldplay? BigHit Music Issues Statement

At the Busan concert which took place over the weekend, BTS singer Jin announced he will be dropping a new solo single soon. The singer informed fans that it is coming their way soon but chose to keep the details of the song under wraps. However, now, it is reported that Jin’s new track is a gift from Coldplay.

BTS fans would remember that the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group had collaborated with Coldplay last year on My Universe. At the time, it was revealed that Jin received a guitar from Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin. It seems like Jin remained in touch with Coldplay following the hit song and if reports are to be believed, they might be collaborating on his new track.

According to the South Korean media publication TenAsia, Jin is collaborating with Chris and the other members of Coldplay on his new song. It is claimed that the song is a ‘gift’ from Coldplay to Jin. As was already revealed, the report mentioned that the song would drop in October.

BTS member Jin’s agency has reacted to the report with a statement. As reported by Soompi, BigHit Music said, “Jin will release his solo single at the end of October.” However, they chose to keep details about the collaboration under wraps. “The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding,” they said.

Meanwhile, Jin will be starting the process of his military enlistment following the release of the song. The news was confirmed by the agency on Monday. “Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the statement said.

