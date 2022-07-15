BTS: J-Hope and Jungkook Add Pizzazz to Butter's Choreography at Jack in the Box's Listening Party, Watch

To celebrate the release of J-hope’s debut studio album, fellow BTS members Jin, RM, Jimin, Taehyung aka V, and Jungkook were much excited at the Jack In The Box listening party. The event held on Thursday was a star-studded party and was attended by some renowned K-pop stars like Jessi, Taeyang, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo among others. However, the bonding shared by Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope, and Jungkook was pretty much evident at the event. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the two BTS members dancing as the music played in the background.

During the listening party, the BTS rapper was seen dancing to the band’s 2021 hit single Butter while Jungkook enjoyed a sip from his champagne glass. Watching Hobi’s zestful dance moves, Jungkook also stands up and joins him to dance. The duo can be seen breaking into a fun dance routine as the enticing beats of pop music filled the venue. With the colorful lights switching in the background, the two South Korean artists can be seen enjoying their time.

A fan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Jungkook and Hobi dancing!” Commenting on the video, one BTS fan wrote, “They look so cool.”

they look so cool — •ᴥ• zara in the box {} slow (@miniezara) July 14, 2022

One ARMY wrote, “I am rejuvenated, reborn even.”

i am rejuvenated, reborn even https://t.co/2x7aDRdEd4 — nina⁷ (@honeytaejk) July 14, 2022

Soon after their little dance routine was concluded, Jungkook returned to his shy self and waved his arm to sit back down.

jungkook and hobi dancing!!! pic.twitter.com/w5PW7lE22d — jk vids bu (@jjklve_vids) July 14, 2022

RM, Hobi and Taehyung vibing together pic.twitter.com/PSgCMKAZro — 4ever-OT7 (@Uwie280371) July 14, 2022

J-hope’s latest album Jack In The Box marks his debut as a solo artist following BTS’s announcement that the band will focus on their individual careers. The album featuring ten tracks shows J-hope in a new light as a solo hip hop artist. The 28-year-old also released two music videos from the album for the tracks More and Arson. The first music video was released on July 1, while the Arson music video was released on Friday.

