BTS: J-Hope Bares His Heart After Lollapalooza Performance, Thanks Jimin, ARMYs, Others

After delivering an electrifying performance that blew away his fans, BTS member J-Hope took to social media to pen down his thoughts on performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago. The rapper became the first South Korean musician to ever headline a music festival in the US. After the groundbreaking performance, Hobi shared that Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of his solo album Jack in the Box. He said preparing an hour-long show with him front and center was a dread-filled moment after another.

His note read, “July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box. Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show. Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am.”

He contined, “Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history, and have that much more meaning!!! I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly, and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity !!!”

J-Hope also shared a series of photos with his group.

Hobi’s Lollapalooza set included songs from his newly released solo album Jack in the Box such as MORE, Pandora’s Box, Equal Sign, STOP, Safety Zone, What If, Arson, Music Box, and Future. He also left fans surprised with performances on Baseline, Cypher Pt1, Hangsang, P.O.P., Blue Side, Dynamite (Tropical), Daydream, Ego, Hope World, Just Dance, and Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G. The set list brought out J-Hope, Jung Hoseok, Hobi, and Jay on stage.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here