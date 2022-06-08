BTS' J-Hope Becomes First South Korean Artist to Headline Lollapalooza, TxT to Perform As Well

There is no stopping BTS as the South Korean boyband is achieving greater heights each day both as a group and individually. The lineup of the Lollapalooza music festival which was unveiled earlier had a surprise addition of the band’s rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. Hobi will be headlining Lollapalooza, making him the first South Korean artist to “headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.” The Lollapalooza will be a four day festival in Chicago starting on July 28 and concluding on July 31.

J-Hope shared the news with his Instagram fam and called it a thrilling challenge. He wrote, “This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy! ”

Hobi will be performing on Sunday, the fourth day. Other artists who will be on stage on the fourth day are Green Day, Porno for Pyros, The Kid Laroi, and Charli XCX. Artists like Dua Lipa, Metallica, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly, and South Korean band TxT among many others are also slated to perform at the festival.

Meanwhile, J-Hope along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V and Jungkook are all set for the release of their anthology album Proof. Last evening, they dropped the highly anticipated teaser of BTS’ Yet To Come, which is a part of their comeback album. BTS will also release two other new songs titled Run BTS and For Youth as part of Proof. The album, an anthology, drops on June 10 ahead of BTS’ ninth debut anniversary.

Apart from that, BTS also met US President Joe Biden at the White House recently to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. Videos released from their event show Biden playing their hit track Butter to make them feel at home.

