BTS: J-Hope Begins His Military Enlistment Process, Applies For Termination of Postponement

BTS member J-Hope is all set for his mandatory military service. The K-pop singer has already started the process for the same. Recently, BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement and shared details about the same. The agency mentioned that J-Hope has applied for the termination of his military enlistment postponement. The statement also mentioned that further details about J-Hope’s military enlistment will be shared soon.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you,” the statement read.

J-Hope will not be the first BTS member to join the mandatory military service. Currently, Jin is also serving military. He had joined last year.

Interestingly, earlier this month, Jin surprised J-Hope on the latter’s birthday when he took to the comment section of his birthday post and sent wishes. “Jwehope, happy birthday," Jin wrote. In his reply to Jin, J-Hope revealed that the Astronaut singer made a special birthday call to him. “I Love You Jjwan, Thank you for the call today," he wrote.

For the unversed, all South Korean men between the age of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the country’s military for around 20 months. BTS members are no different. Though they were earlier given the exemption for sometime, it was confirmed in October 2022 that the globally popular singers will fulfil their compulsory military service.

Meanwhile, J-Hope was recently announced as the new face of the fashion brand, Louis Vuitton. His is now the third member of his K-pop group to endorse a fashion house after SUGA and Jimin.

Read all the Latest Movies News here