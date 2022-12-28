BTS: J-Hope Blows Kisses, Dances As He Leaves For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Party; Watch

BTS member J-Hope will be making his solo debut at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party this year in New York. The rapper, who had previously performed at the epic new year’s eve party in New York with his fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook back in 2017 and 2019, will be taking on the stage with his solo act. On Wednesday, an excited Hobi was seen leaving South Korea for the performance.

Several videos and pictures from the airport are now going viral, showing Jung Hoseok in his happiest spirits. The rapper not only blew kisses at the cameras and fans present at the airport but also broke into a quick dance before he headed to board his flight. Once on his flight, Hobi confessed he was sleepy but assured fans he will return safely.

J-Hope will not be the only South Korean artist performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year. The rapper will be joined by TXT. People reported that Hobi will be performing the tracks “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup,” and “Butter (Holiday Remix).” The new year’s eve party begins at 8 pm ET.

It’s been a memorable year for J-Hope. The rapper not only joined his fellow members to drop the album Proof but also made his solo debut with his album Jack In The Box. The rapper went on to perform solo on several platforms, including Lollapalooza and MAMA Awards 2022 show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here