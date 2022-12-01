BTS: J-Hope Confesses He Has 'Some Regrets' About MAMA 2022 Performance, Teases RM's Indigo Album

BTS member J-Hope performed solo on the MAMA 2022 for the first time in the awards show’s history. While the rapper set the stage on fire with his medley of Jack in the Box, Jung Hoseok confessed he does have a few regrets about the performance. He spoke about the performance in a live session post the awards show and also teased BTS leader RM’s upcoming album Indigo.

As translated by Twitter account @BTStranslation_, Hobi said, “I tried making it a show-like performance for Jack in the Box. I finished the performance and tried my best but I do have some regrets 😆 there’s no way there won’t be parts that I don’t feel regretful about."

🐿️ I tried making it a show like performance for Jack in the Box.. I finished the performance and tried my best but I do have some regrets 😆 there's no way there won't be parts that I don't feel regretful about 😆— Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 30, 2022

Speaking about his album, J-Hope said, “As I said in the award speech earlier, I still think of that album as music made by J-Hope of that certain time and I don’t have regrets about that album at all. I’m fully aware it’s not an album that can not make everyone content."

“It’s not like I’m not making more music in future, I’ll study and research more and show you music that you all will like while also being music that’s like J-Hope-like," he added.

The rapper also gave a shoutout to his fellow BTS member RM’s upcoming solo album Indigo. Slated to release on December 2, Hobi revealed he’s already heard the album. “Ah Namjoon’s album is going to come out soon, so I’m planning to listen to it and get some healing soon!" he said, before revealing, “But I’ve already listened to it (teasing) I listened to it the first!"

At MAMA 2022, BTS and J-Hope won numerous awards. These include MAMA Platinum, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Proof), and Best Male Group. Meanwhile, J-Hope won Most Popular Male Artist and Suga along with PSY won Best Collaboration for That That.

Read all the Latest Movies News here