CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » BTS: J-Hope Confesses He Has 'Some Regrets' About MAMA 2022 Performance, Teases RM's Indigo Album
1-MIN READ

BTS: J-Hope Confesses He Has 'Some Regrets' About MAMA 2022 Performance, Teases RM's Indigo Album

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 09:36 IST

Japan

BTS member J-Hope performed solo at the MAMA 2022 awards in Japan.

BTS member J-Hope performed solo at the MAMA 2022 awards in Japan.

BTS singer J-Hope performed solo at the MAMA 2022 Awards. While fans were blown away, Hobi confessed he has a few regrets about the performance.

BTS member J-Hope performed solo on the MAMA 2022 for the first time in the awards show’s history. While the rapper set the stage on fire with his medley of Jack in the Box, Jung Hoseok confessed he does have a few regrets about the performance. He spoke about the performance in a live session post the awards show and also teased BTS leader RM’s upcoming album Indigo.

As translated by Twitter account @BTStranslation_, Hobi said, “I tried making it a show-like performance for Jack in the Box. I finished the performance and tried my best but I do have some regrets 😆 there’s no way there won’t be parts that I don’t feel regretful about."

Speaking about his album, J-Hope said, “As I said in the award speech earlier, I still think of that album as music made by J-Hope of that certain time and I don’t have regrets about that album at all. I’m fully aware it’s not an album that can not make everyone content."

RELATED NEWS

“It’s not like I’m not making more music in future, I’ll study and research more and show you music that you all will like while also being music that’s like J-Hope-like," he added.

The rapper also gave a shoutout to his fellow BTS member RM’s upcoming solo album Indigo. Slated to release on December 2, Hobi revealed he’s already heard the album. “Ah Namjoon’s album is going to come out soon, so I’m planning to listen to it and get some healing soon!" he said, before revealing, “But I’ve already listened to it (teasing) I listened to it the first!"

At MAMA 2022, BTS and J-Hope won numerous awards. These include MAMA Platinum, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Proof), and Best Male Group. Meanwhile, J-Hope won Most Popular Male Artist and Suga along with PSY won Best Collaboration for That That.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 01, 2022, 09:36 IST
last updated:December 01, 2022, 09:36 IST