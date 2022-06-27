BTS: J-Hope Drops First Teaser of Solo Album Jack In The Box and Solo Track More; See Here

BTS member J-Hope’s first solo album, Jack in the Box, finally dropped the first look! The rapper on Monday unveiled not only the first look of his album but also revealed the title of his first track, More, and the release date of the song. Jung Hoseok took to Instagram and dropped teaser pictures of his album.

In the pictures, Hobi was seen wearing a crisp white suit with the iconic Jack hat on his head. The BTS member appeared to be in a box, cheekily playing out the title of the album. Following that, BigHit Music released a bunch of teaser pictures in which from the first track of the album, titled More, in which a gothy J-Hope posed in different places, including a deserted hallway and on a couch.

BigHit Music has confirmed that the music video of More will drop on July 1. The album is set to release on July 29. The first look of the album received support from RM and V. The members took to the comments section and cheered J-Hope on. While Kim Namjoon said that he is looking forward to the song, Kim Taehyung also expressed his excitement.

The agency had announced J-Hope’s first album over the weekend. In a statement, the agency said, “BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album.”

“j-hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album ‘Jack In The Box’, represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album. We hope that you look forward to “Jack In The Box” and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist,” the statement read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.