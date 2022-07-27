BTS: J-Hope Gets Cheesy In Chicago Ahead Of Lollapalooza Concert, Enjoys Good Food and Strolls

It’s not just business in Chicago for BTS member J-Hope. The rapper is in the US city for his upcoming gig at the Lollapalooza. Hobi will be headlining the concert on Saturday and is expected to perform some of his best tracks from his recently released solo album Jack in the Box. While ARMYs are assembling in Chicago to attend the concert, J-Hope is counting down the days to his performance by not only practicing in the studio but also exploring the city.

On Wednesday, Jung Hoseok took to Instagram and shared pictures in which he was seen enjoying some cheesy pizza with his team, relishing a dessert from a popular joint, and taking strolls through Chicago. The rapper was amazed by the cheese-loaded pizza while he adorably posed with the ice cream in his hand. Sharing the pictures, Hobi wrote, “Cheesy🍕😋.”

J-Hope’s addition to the Lollapalooza was announced last month. Following the announcement, the BTS member appeared in a video message and thanked everyone for the honour. “What’s up ARMY! I cannot wait to see you all at Lollapalooza on July 31. It is an honour to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major festival.” he said in the video.

He also mentioned that he is excited to see other famous performers at the festival. “I am so excited to see the other artists like Dua Lipa, J Cole, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and so much more. I am working hard to put on an incredible show for you all. So, get your ticket today at Lollapalooza.com. See you, Chicago!” he added.

J-Hope is the first South Korean artist to perform as the headliner of the music festival. The official account of the event captioned the post, “We’re thrilled to announce J-Hope of BTS will headline Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major US music festival.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here