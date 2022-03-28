BTS: J-Hope Inspires Joe Jonas' Oscars After-Party 2022 Look; Timothée Chalamet Reminds Fans Of Jungkook

It seems like BTS is taking over the Oscars even without physically being there! ARMYs at first were taken by surprise when they saw BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook talk about their favourite musical moments at the Oscars 2022 in a pre-recorded message. While fans were still wrapping their heads around the sweet surprise they were treated to, Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas surprised ARMYs by wearing an outfit previously worn by J-Hope.

Joe Jonas along with his actor wife Sophie Turner, who is pregnant with the couple’s second baby, walked the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022. While Sophie opted for a gorgeous red gown, Joe was seen wearing the same black Louis Vitton outfit that Jung Hoseok wore for BTS’ Vogue photoshoot and interview. The outfit is a combination of a black blazer with a pair of matching black pants and it featured silver shimmery print on the sides. Entertainment Tonight was the first to point out that Joe was channelling Hobi on the red carpet via a post on Twitter.

Soon, fans began sharing their thoughts on Joe taking a leaf out of J-Hope’s fashion files. While many praised the look, a few confessed that the BTS member had pulled the look off better. Joe styled the outfit with a sleek silver choker.

This wasn’t the only look that reminded ARMYs of BTS. Ahead of the ceremony, Timothée Chalamet walked down the red carpet wearing a cropped black jacket, overlaid with shiny lace. The outfit was from Louis Vuitton’s 2022 spring womenswear collection for the ceremony. The outfit reminds fans of Jungkook’s outfit from their recent performance of Fake Love. The BTS member was seen wearing similar outfits at the Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul concerts.

With several international publications calling Timothée’s outfit as one of the best red carpet looks from the night, many ARMYs felt the outfit might have been inspired by Jungkook. “Timothée was studying black swan Jungkook and I love it," a fan tweeted. A few also joked that the Dune actor seems like he could break into Black Swan any minute. “Why does Timothée Chalamet look like he’s about to perform Black Swan I’m cackling," added another.

Meanwhile, BTS will be in the US this weekend. The group will be performing at the Grammys 2022 which will be followed by their Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas concerts.

