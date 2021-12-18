BTS’ J-Hope Joins ARMY To Welcome 'Bro' RM From Vacation

BTS’ leader RM has returned from his vacation. The rapper, songwriter and record producer was touring through many parts of the US. Fans of the 27-year old and paparazzi spotted RM at the Incheon International Airport, South Korea. BTS ARMY shared pictures of the leader of the K-pop group from his airport appearance. They greeted and welcomed RM back from an ‘extended period of rest.’ BTS member J-Hope joined in to greet RM. A fan wrote “Welcome back, leader-nim,”as translated by a BTS translation account. J-Hope replied, “Welcome bro.”

instagram 211217 | rkivenamjoon: Back Home(+two pieces of artwork on the walls of a home) comments:uarmyhope: welcome bro↳ rkive: j-hope, how has quarantine been/is it getting along fine?.. pic.twitter.com/NRpGl76kDW — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) December 18, 2021

RM went for a KAWS exhibit and shared a couple of pictures from the event. He wrote on Instagram, “Back Home.” J-Hope showered some love in the comments space.

J-Hope actively commented on a few other fan posts about his post quarantine plan and song recommendations. “Hobi oppa! what’s the first thing you want to do once you’re out of quarantine?,”asked a fan. “(I will head) straight to the studio,”replied the rapper. When another fan asked for song ideas to listen to late at night, Jung Ho-seok recommended Jin's latest track Super Tuna.

BTS’ V later joined in to blow fans’ phones with Weverse notifications. A fan asked, “Oppa what are you doing? I'm watching Happiness, the one in which Han Hyo-joo and Park Hyung-sik appear.” V replied, “Happiness is fun.”

[211217 V Weverse Comment] oppa what are you doing?? im watching ‘happiness’ the one where han hyojoo-nim and park hyungsik-nim comes out on ‘happiness’ is fun~ pic.twitter.com/rtF7bGfX8z — 미니융⁷ (@miiniyoongs) December 16, 2021

BigHit Entertainment announced an official period of rest after two years. The seven members of the Grammy-nominated band made their Instagram debuts to a record-breaking response from fans worldwide. Kim Tae-hyung aka V set two Guinness World Records - individual to score fastest one million and 10 million followers on the platform.

They dominated the Billboard Top 100 chart and hosted three massive concerts and are reportedly working on a new album.

