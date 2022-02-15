BTS: J-Hope Looks at Jimin Adorably in First Post After His Surgery, Says He is 'Very Healthy'

BTS member Park Jimin had undergone surgery for appendicitis in late January and also contracted Covid-19 at the same time. Needlessly to say, fans were concerned for his health and are still inquiring about how the singer is. Earlier, he had shared an update on Weverse, and now rapper J-Hope uploaded a picture with him for the first time after his surgery. Taking to his Instagram Story section, he shared a photo where he can be seen sitting on a sofa and looking adorable at BTS’ ‘Baby Mochi’, while the latter stands in front of a window looking outside.

Along with the post, he shared a health update on Jimin and informed that he is ‘Very Healthy’. Take a look at the post:

ARMYs took to Twitter to thank Hobi for sharing a photo with Jimin and updating them about his health.

jimin is hobi's baby pic.twitter.com/mJk9ujMLok— mimi pics (@jimimstudio) February 15, 2022

tiny jimin standing is the cutest jimin pic.twitter.com/inOXfAsJHi— •ᴗ• (@teenyjimi) February 15, 2022

On January 31, BTS’ agency BIGHIT Music announced that the Serendipity singer has contracted Covid-19. Not only that, but he also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. The statement shared by BIGHIT Music on Weverse read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

A few days later, Jimin had taken to Weverse to inform ARMYs that he is recovering well and had his meals. Seeing his post, Jin had invited him out for a drink, leaving ARMYs in split. Last week too, Jimin shared an update on the social media platform and shared with his fans that he was watching his favourite movie The Notebook for the seventh time.

