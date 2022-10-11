BTS' J-Hope Reacts After Crush Issues Statement About Allegation of Racism During Fan Event

BTS member J-Hope’s reaction to Crush’s statement regarding the recent accusations of racism. For the unversed, the South Korean singer came under fire after a video of the singer performing at a recent fan meet went viral. In the video, Crush was giving high-fives to everyone standing near the stage but stepped away and refrained from giving a high-five to a certain section. Fans accused the singer of stepping away intentionally due to his fans’ darker skin tones.

Addressing the video, Crush issued a statement on Instagram stating that he stepped away from the section of the crowd due to safety concerns. He also apologised for the misunderstanding caused.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to address the issue revolving around the audience interaction from my performance last night at the “2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA” festival. I’ve been away for roughly two years and being able to perform on stage with my dearest fans in the audience was such an unforgettable and long-awaited experience, so I naturally and instinctively walked towards and reached down to the crowd,” he began in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crush (@crush9244)

“To avoid further misunderstanding, I would like to explain that I had to refrain from giving out high-fives with the fans in particular sections as a safety precaution – fans were getting too close to the fences holding up the audience section and I saw that those in the front row were getting pushed against the fence, so I made a quick judgement not to approach for the safety of my fans,” he added.

“I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding that my actions may have caused. I love each and every one of my fans and I would never discriminate nor favor anyone,” Crush concluded his statement.

While the post received reactions from many, including BTS J-Hope who liked the post, several social media users were not convinced with his explaination. “But u were hi fiving literally everyone, even those right next to those fans. it just doesnt make sense,” a social media user commented. “Crush this is so disappointing!!!! this apology doesn’t make sense!!! if it was a safety issue you shouldn’t have touched anyone at all… instead you cherry picking the crowd beloved………. did you even watch the video? you clearly skipped over those black hands,” another user wrote.

