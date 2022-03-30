BTS: J-Hope Reassures ARMYs That He is Fine, BIGHIT Confirms His Participation in Grammy Awards

Last week, BTS member J-Hope had tested positive for Covid-19. However, his agency confirmed on March 30 that the rapper has recovered completely. Before that, Hobi himself took to Weverse to interact with ARMYs and update them on his health. His Weverse post as translated into English by some fan pages read, “You were all worried, right? I’m really okay! I eat well and sleep well during quarantine, so I get better quickly. I was so worried because it was confirmed at an important time."

It continued, “I already woke up, so I said, “Take medicine and rest well! Let’s recover quickly and show you a good performance!" ‘ That’s how I spent my quarantine period. More than anything, I thought the fans were worried.

It bothered me!! I’m sorry to say hello only now."

He then said that his quarantine is now over.

BTS’ agency BIGHIT Music, too, shared an update on Hobi’s health. The group consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are set to perform at the Grammys scheduled to take place on April 4 followed by BTS’ concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

The agency confirmed that he will be participating in it as decided.

“We would like to inform you that BTS member j-hope has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, March 30," their statement read.

Meanwhile, another BTS member, Jeon Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed their agency on March 29. He had later taken to the Instagram Story section to assure ARMYs that he was okay.

