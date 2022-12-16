BTS' J-Hope Returns Solo to New Year's Eve Show in Times Square, TXT on the Lineup Too

Here’s an exciting New Year’s gift for BTS fans. Member J-Hope is returning to ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ as a solo artist! The famous American New Year’s Eve television special has announced that J-Hope would be performing in Times Square for this year’s show.

TXT was previously confirmed to be performing on this year’s special as well, though their performance will be recorded at Disneyland instead of Times Square.

Duran Duran, New Edition and Jax will also take the stage in Times Square to help ring in the new year with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Although 2022 will mark J-Hope’s first time performing as a soloist, BTS previously performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in both 2017 and 2019. According to a report by People magazine, J-Hope will be performing a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup,” and “Butter (Holiday Remix).”

J-Hope was the first member of the band to officially launch a solo career this year and successfully performed as a solo artist for the first time on the main stage of the Lollapalooza music festival in July. He became the first Korean artist to take to the main stage in the music festival’s history.

