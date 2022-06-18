BTS: J-Hope Says It's 'An Honour to Be First South Korean Artist to Headline Major US Festival' Like Lollapalooza

The excitement among the BTS ARMY is increasing every day ahead of Lollapalooza 2022. On June 18, the annual four-day Chicago-based music festival took to its Twitter handle and dropped a video featuring BTS member J-Hope.

The organisers shared the video with the caption that read, “A message from J-hope, your newest headliner.”

In the video, J-Hope shared a message to his BTS ARMY. “What’s up ARMY! I cannot wait to see you all at Lollapalooza on July 31. It is an honour to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major festival.” he said in the video.

He also mentioned that he is excited to see other famous performers at the festival. “I am so excited to see the other artists like Dua Lipa, J Cole, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and so much more. I am working hard to put on an incredible show for you all. So, get your ticket today at Lollapalooza.com. See you, Chicago!” he added.

Watch the video here:

On June 8, the organisers of the event announced the news, making the BTS ARMY excited. J-Hope is the first South Korean artist to perform as the headliner of the music festival. The official account of the event captioned the post, “We're thrilled to announce J-Hope of BTS will headline Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major US music festival.”

We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022

J-Hope will take the stage and close the show with other big names as headliners this year like Metallica, Dua Lipa, J Cole, Green Day, and Lil Baby. Additionally, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also be making their debut in the US at the Lollapalooza stage on July 30.

Did you hear? TOMORROW X TOGETHER @TXT_bighit takes the #Lolla stage on Saturday, July 30th, and we couldn't be any more ready for it! #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER⁣

⁣

Lock in your 4-Day or 1-Day Tickets today at https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs pic.twitter.com/ZYgBdqAibI — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 10, 2022

Lollapalooza takes place annually at the historic Grant Park between the Chicago skyline and the shores of Lake Michigan. The major music festival will start on July 28 till July 31.

