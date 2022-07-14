BTS: J-Hope Says 'Let's Burn, It's Done' In Intriguing Teaser of 'Arson' From Jack In The Box

Sharing a sneak peek of his upcoming music video, BTS rapper, J-Hope showed his fans how his debut studio album is all set to leave them impressed. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old rapper shared the teaser of his next single Arson, from his upcoming album, Jack In The Box. The teaser showed a bunch of cars burning up. The slow-motion clip featured a shot from a junkyard where old cars were being set on fire. The 24-second video culminated with a blast of fire taking place in one of the cars.

Sharing the video on Instagram, J-Hope added to the caption, “Let's burn , It's done.” The music video of the second single from J-hope’s album will be released on Friday, July 15. It should be noted that the music video will come out the same day as J-Hope’s debut album Jack in the Box.

BTS fans have shared their enthused reaction to the latest teaser on social media. The teaser reminded some fans of BTS hit single Fire, which also radiated a similar destructive vibe. As one fan put it, “Finally we get Fire's dongsaeng (younger sibling).”

Another fan commented, “Hobi stop commiting crimes.”

An excited fan wrote on Twitter, “So excited for Hobi, he has gone above and beyond with his album! I can’t wait!”

J-Hope released the first single from the upcoming album on July 1. The single titled MORE shows how the rapper wants a successful life as a singer. In the song, J-Hope also points out that he knows money and fame are not everything that he needs. The themes are expressed through earworm-Esque, hip-hop and punk-rock rhythm.

Earlier this week, the rapper also shared concept photos from the Arson music video, which showed the singer donning a jumpsuit marked with grease and burn marks.

