BTS' J-Hope Says Taehyung Stayed Up and Watched His Lollapalooza Concert: 'He Was Genuinely Cheering'

BTS member J-Hope recently returned from his solo concert at the Lollapalooza in Chicago. Headlining the music fest on one of the days, the rapper brought the house down with his impressive performance. While Jimin was there at the venue to support J-Hobi in person, BTS’ ace dancer revealed that his fellow BTS members Jin, Suga, and V cheered him via text messages.

Jung Hoseok appeared on SBS’ PowerFM Park So-hyun’s “Love Game” and spoke about the memorable night. While he spoke about the concert and his album, the host also quizzed him about which of the BTS member gave him the most reactions. The rapper named Kim Taehyung.

“It was Taehyung. He kept sending videos, listening to songs and asked If I arrived etc. He cheered a lot for me,” Hobi said, as translated by BTS fan @Koo_Picasso on Twitter. “During Lollapalooza, he was like ‘Hyung when are you performing?’ So I was like maybe Aug 1st at around 11 AM in KST~?’ Tae said, ‘Now I’m not sleeping. I’m gonna stay awake until 11 and watch it.’ I was so thankful to him that he was genuinely cheering for me,” Hobi said.

The BTS member also revealed that Jin and Suga sent him messages as well, wishing him luck. “Yoongi hyung doesn’t usually send texts to anyone. But he did it to me and I was so happy about it. Even Seokjin hyung. Cheered for me,” he added. When the host asked about his parents’ reaction to the concert, Hoseok revealed, “They liked it soooo much. They said their son is back and they were sooo proud.”

J-Hope made history with his performance at the Lollapalooza. The rapper became the first South Korean musician to ever headline a music festival in the US. Over 14.9 million fans watched Hobi perform live online via Weverse. One of them was Suga. He took to his Instagram Stories at the time and revealed he was watching his performance online.

