BTS’ J-Hope Stars in ‘Outro: Ego’ Comeback Trailer, Watch Video
The captivating track shows how the South Korean performer accepted his destiny and continued to live his life while enduring adversities.
Popular Korean-pop band BTS unveiled their third comeback trailer Outro: Ego, prior to the release of the album Map Of The Soul: 7. Subsequent to Interlude: Shadow and Black Swan, Outro: Ego establishes the third release from BTS’ forthcoming studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, which will release on February 21.
Here is the official video:
The '2 Cool 4 Skool' section at the beginning of Outro: Ego wows all with nostalgia. The dynamic comeback trailer featuring the BTS’ yesteryear starts with, "We are now going to progress to some steps which are more difficult.”
BTS’ J-Hope remains to be an artistic prodigy as he recreates his childhood photographs while voicing his battles and dream of becoming a dancer. BTS’ Twitter handle, BigHit Entertainment announced the latest comeback trailer on February 2.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Comeback Trailer Outro : #Ego(https://t.co/Jm5QulBmr1)— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 2, 2020
The captivating track shows how the South Korean performer accepted his destiny and continued to live his life while enduring adversities. The first comeback trailer released by the septet featured Suga in Interlude: Shadow, where he mirrored on his struggle and music journey. It was followed by the release of Black Swan along with an art film performed by the Slovenian-based MN Dance Company.
BTS performed their pre-release single Black Swan putting on a stunning barefoot performance for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The K-pop band appeared on the show on January 28 to chat about the Grammy Awards, their approaching album and for their debut rendition of their newest track, Black Swan.
