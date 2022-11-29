BTS: J-Hope Styles Up For MAMA 2022, First Pics From Osaka Out; RM Gets Sweet Text From His Mom

BTS member J-Hope has touched down in Japan’s Osaka for the MAMA 2022 aka 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards and is all set to bring the house down with his first solo performance at the awards show. As fans wait for him to take the centre stage, a few pictures ahead of the awards show of the Hobi have surfaced online. In the pictures, the rapper was seen wearing a stylish ensemble for the day.

The More hitmaker was seen wearing a pink tee with a black and white jacket. He paired it with a pair of black denim and a Louis Vitton cap. Pictures of his outfit were also shared by J-Hope on his Instagram account as well. He also revealed that he stepped out for dinner with his friends. Check them out below:

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed he got a sweet text from his mother. With the coming month busy for RM, owing to the release of his upcoming solo album Indigo, his mother dropped him a text to remind him to eat on time and take care of himself.

As translated by Twitter user @bora_twts, her text read: “Eat well and take care of your health. your December is going to be busy. I’m looking forward to it. I love you, son." Namjoon replied by saying, “I love you."

Last week, BTS leader RM revealed he will drop an album featuring eight tracks. The rapper has collaborated with an array of artists on the songs. The album is slated to release on December 2. Following the release, he is hosting an intimate listening party with only 200 guests. He will also be seen on Suga’s upcoming talk show ‘Suchwita’ — a drinking chat session.

