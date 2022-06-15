BTS: J-Hope Unveils Friendship Tattoo, Shares Stills From 'Yet to Come' After Group's 'Hiatus' Announcement

BTS took their worldwide fans by shock when they shared yesterday that they will be taking a break as a group and will be focusing on their solo activities. Soon after, it was followed by a statement by their agency Hybe who clarified that the group will not be taking a hiatus but will be focusing on their solo work. Amid this, rapper Jung Hoseok or J-Hope has shared a post proving that even if they take a hiatus as a group, their bond and friendship will always connect them and bring them back to each other.

J-Hope and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, and Jungkook seemed to have gotten a friendship tattoo. Earlier, Jimin’s ‘7’ tattoo was spotted by some eagle-eyed fans, and later when anthology album Proof dropped, RM, too, had shared a photo of his tattoo. Now, J-Hope unveiled his ‘7’ tattoo along with some behind-the-scenes stills from their music video Yet To Come.

Take a look at his post:

Meanwhile, J-Hope will be the first member to make his solo debut. The international news outlet added that other members of the band will also release solo projects in the future. It is also reported that BTS will return with their variety program “Run! BTS.”

During the Festa Dinner, BTS insisted they need to take a break to find their voice and direction again. They will also be working on their individual projects from now on, starting with J-Hope, who is all set to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival as a solo act. “This is also a new direction for us as a company, the attitude towards solo projects has changed,” he said. While BTS as a band will be on a break, all the members will be releasing their individual music at this time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.