BTS: J-Hope's Solo Album Jack In The Box to Release in July, Rapper Excited to Begin New Chapter

BTS is on the verge of beginning a new chapter in the band’s journey, by focusing on each member’s individual work. It was said that the new chapter would begin with rapper and dancer J-Hope’s solo album. And the wait hasn’t been long for ARMYs. BigHit Music has just announced that J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box will release next month. The pre-released track will be released on July 1st, followed by all the tracks on the 15th.

BigHit’s announcement read, “We would like to announce the release of ‘Jack In The Box’, j-hope’s solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album.

“j-hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album ‘Jack In The Box’, represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album. We hope that you look forward to “Jack In The Box” and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist,” the statement read.

Soon after the announcement was made, the lead dancer of BTS posted “Let’s Goooo” on Weverse, expressing how excited he was to make this new beginning. ARMYs commented to say they were excited too and wished him luck.

He also shared a visual on Instagram:

J-Hope has seen considerable success as a soloist in the past with the release of his debut mixtape Hope World in 2018. The album’s peak at 38 on the Billboard 200 caused J-Hope to become the highest charting Korean soloist at the time of release.

During their Festa dinner earlier this month, BTS members had announced that they were taking a break from working as a band and will be starting a new chapter with more focus on solo projects. While it was misinterpreted as disbandment, members as well as their company clarified that BTS is very much together as a band, just taking a break from their hectic schedule as the biggest K-pop act in the world.

