BTS: Jeon Jungkook Has Us Begging For Mercy As He Flaunts His Tattoo Sleeve During Dreamers MV Shoot

Jeon Jungkook, better known as BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook is no longer shying away from flaunting his sleeve tattoos. The singer put his inks on full display in the video showing the making of his recent hit song Dreamers. Released as FIFA 2022’s anthem, Jungkook travelled to the Middle East for the shoot.

In the video, a nervous Jungkook was seen polishing his choreography on sets before the director called for action. While Jungkook performed the song flawlessly, the singer was taking a few breaks to cool himself down. He was seen with hand fans and standing in front of big air coolers during the outdoor shoot, drying the sweat out. The singer confessed it was very hot as he took breaks.

It was in these moments that ARMYs got a peak at his massive biceps and tattoos. It goes without saying that the fandom went weak on its knees.

Fans weren’t prepared for so much hotness on a Monday afternoon (IST). Several fans took to Twitter and reacted to the video, begging Jungkook to have mercy on them.

i don't call him jeon jungkook, i call him daddy pic.twitter.com/fQ8cCYs1ij— bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ (@btsqtsarchive) December 26, 2022

LOOK AT JUNGKOOK OMG pic.twitter.com/govFAnMd79— დ (@97SARCHIVES) December 26, 2022

jeon jungkook drives me insane pic.twitter.com/6ruN4dBX2r— დ (@97SARCHIVES) December 26, 2022

Besides leaving fans thirsty, Jungkook also left fans emotional when he thanked those who came to see him on the sets. “ARMY came to the set and cheered for me a lot. It’s such a rare opportunity that I get to see them. I’m so thankful to the Qatari ARMY that came to cheer for me & I’d also like to thank all the other ARMY that heard the news & are cheering for me from afar. Thanks to you," he said in the video.

