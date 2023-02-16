BTS members J-Hope and Jimin come forward to help children in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. People from around the world have joined the efforts to raise funds for the survivors of earthquake-hit countries, which left tens of thousands of people dead in the two countries. Five back-to-back earthquakes and aftershocks have forced the victims to take shelter in relief camps and rely on aid from funds and non-profit organisations. While the government and many international organisations are working round the clock, celebrities from across the world including actors and singers have also extended support with donations.

Joining in to help the earthquake victims are BTS members Jimin and J-Hope. BTS member Jimin has reportedly donated a massive sum. According to UNICEF Korea, Jimin donated $78,000 (approximately Rs 64,52,850) to help in the relief activities for children in Turkey and Syria. Apart from Jimin, BTS’ J-hope has also donated the same amount to the victims. Together, their contribution amounts to Rs 1.29 crore. “BTS J-Hope donated KRW 100 million to Turkey and Syria emergency relief for children affected by the earthquake and became UNICEF Honors Club a member,” UNICEF Korea’s tweet read.

ARMY couldn’t stop praising the BTS members for their contribution. “Sweet kind Jimin you are an inspiration for us all,” wrote a fan. One more added, “Thank you so much Jimin! you are a beautiful and great human being. We love you.”

Following in their idols’ footsteps, many BTS fans have also joined them on a donation relay. Earlier, celebrities from South Korea including Jang Sung Kyu, Yang Dong Geun, and Kim Jin Woo also donated to help the survivors.

As per the latest reports, more than 35,000 people have died in both countries and thousands have suffered injuries. There are reports that suggest the death toll could reach 50,000. Over 6000 buildings collapsed in Turkey after five powerful back-to-back earthquakes. Meanwhile, rescuers are working diligently around the clock to dig the survivors out of the rubble. On early February 6, Turkey and nearby areas were rattled after two powerful earthquakes of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes followed by three more earthquakes the next day.

Read all the Latest Movies News here