BTS' Jimin Apologies, Makes Sweet Promise To Worried ARMYs in Heartfelt Letter; Fans Teary-Eyed

BTS singer Jimin returned to social media after a long break and apologised to fans via a heartfelt letter. The singer has been inactive on his social media platforms for a while now. Fans were missing him online and also worried if he was okay. The singer returned to Weverse on Thursday, shortly after he and other BTS members returned from the US, and shared a letter for fans in which he poured his heart out.

In the letter, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, Jimin addressed the members’ recent visit to the White House and meeting with US President Joe Biden. The Filter singer wrote, “ARMY, this is Jimin. You all have been doing well right? This time we visited the US. You’re probably going to be well aware of what event we took part in. Making us feel thankful and feel honoured for the fact that there are you all ARMYs from diverse races, countries, and cultures.. we were able to represent you all and amplify your voices by taking part in this event.”

“Only, I wondered that me, who went there to represent you all, is still a lot inexperienced. I feel sorry for making you feel worried about my lack of experience at times. In the future too, I’ll put effort to become a more mature me in order to avoid making you guys feel anxious/worried,” he added.

“I believe you all must be worried as I don’t visit you guys as frequently these days. I’ll come often,” Park Jimin concluded the letter. The letter left fans emotional. While they rejoiced that the singer returned after a prolonged break, they showed him support by showering him with love.

im CRYING. Crying because he came home crying because of what he said. I hope a day comes where he truly knows jusy how proud we are of him and DESERVES to represent us ALWAYS. I hope he receives a 10000000 hugs rn from people around him I LOVE YOU SO MUCH JIMIN — ⁷ | PROOF D-8 (@joonswithluv) June 2, 2022

im crying he came home finally park jimin :(( i missed him so much “you must be worried because i don’t come here often these days but i’ll visit more often.” jiminie the most precious ever we dont deserve him JIMIN JIMIN pic.twitter.com/wD2FwS0rYr — jeya⁷ (@sunnyztaee) June 2, 2022

THE FACT THAT I CAN’T STOP CRYING RN BECAUSE OF JIMIN’S LETTER TO US — jweke (@hearts4jeongguk) June 2, 2022

“I think you were worried that I didn’t come here often these days. I’ll visit you often.” I MISSED YOU SO MUCH JIMIN i’m crying — .･✿ (@miniesdiary) June 2, 2022

Jimin along with his fellow BTS members is gearing for the release of their upcoming album, Proof. The anthology drops on June 10.

