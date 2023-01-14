BTS: Jimin Confesses Having Sleepless Nights Lately, Reveals What Put Him Finally To Sleep

BTS member Jimin confessed that he has not been able to sleep lately but he finally got some well-deserved sleep after the release of the song Vibe. The track, which was released on Friday, marked Jimin’s first collab with BIGBANG member Taeyang. The song has become an instant hit among V.I.P. (BIGBANG fandom) and ARMY (BTS fandom) the moment it was released, with fans sharing their favourite portions of the song.

Hours after the song dropped, Jimin took to Weverse and expressed his gratitude for the love given to the song. He added that he couldn’t sleep but now that the song is out, he could get some good sleep. “ARMY, you all. Thank you for waiting until the song comes out. These days I haven’t really been able to sleep but I fell asleep as soon as the song came out," he confessed, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_.

JM: and I'll try to come live soon (in near future).Thank you and I love you 💜— Sel⁷ (slow) (@BTStranslation_) January 13, 2023

“I was really happy to be able to make a song with Youngbae hyung (Taeyang) and I’ll try to come live soon (in near future). Thank you and I love you," he added.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Taeyang revealed that THE BLACK LABEL’s co-founder Teddy Park played a vital role in bringing the singers together. “Teddy mentioned in passing that he thought people would really enjoy it if I got together with Jimin to collaborate on a great song. That really stuck with me and I thought it was a great idea, so I always had it in mind," he said.

“Jimin put in more effort than anyone and I’m very thankful for that," he added. In the chat, Taeyang also revealed that he approached Jimin for the collaboration and the singer accepted the offer.

