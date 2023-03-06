Park Jimin might not be the most active member of the global K-Pop boyband BTS on social media. But he has decided to capture this painful experience that left him in tears on camera. Members of the ARMY can now witness how hard it is for the BTS star to consume spicy food. In a dramatic clip shared by Jimin on his Instagram, the vocalist was seen shedding tears as his fellow member Jung Hoseok, A.K.A. J-Hope’s latest track On the Streets played in the background. It was all emotional and worrisome until Baby Mochi, as ARMYs lovingly call him, decided to show the real reason behind his tears. Fans can collectively blame spicy chicken and Ramen behind their favourite artist’s tears.

The multi-talented musician showed that not only is he a great singer and versatile dancer, but he can also deliver an Oscar-worthy performance on camera. Who could have thought that Jimin trying to hold back his tears as he looked devastated would end up being due to the spicy food he was consuming? Yet the BTS member shared a glimpse of himself crying before the camera cuts to a close-up of some rather mouth-watering chicken. He then cuts back to himself crying even harder and this time fans can blame Ramen.

Hoseok was quick to comment on his Dongsaeng’s Instagram Reel. Who could blame him when the vocalist was being this dramatic? He put in the Korean equivalent of laughing out loud before asking Jimin “You put this up?” Turns out it was not just J-Hope that was losing his mind over the clip. Kim Taehyung, better known as V, also appeared in the comment section and wrote, “I was going to post it but on your birthday.” Seems like Jimin and his soulmate does think alike but Baby Mochi beat him to it.

The BTS star has been quite busy these days. When Park Jimin is not channeling his inner actor, he is busy breaking the internet by getting endorsement deals for luxury fashion companies. Tiffany & Co. announced that Jimin is going to be the new face of the luxury jewelry and specialty design house. As the new house ambassador, the vocalist will join the future campaigns that will be launched later this spring. Earlier this year, he had also been named the brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Dior.

