BTS: Jimin Debuts His '7' Tattoo, Says He Wanted to Show It During a Performance but His 'Hands Are Small'

BTS singer Jimin has finally debuted his ‘7’ tattoo. For the unversed, BTS members honoured their bond by getting matching friendship tattoos. Fans, popularly known as ARMYs, had noticed the ink on one of Jimin’s fingers in a recent BTS outing but it wasn’t evident enough. So Mochi took to Weverse and treated fans with a picture with the best look at his tattoo.

The Filter singer revealed that he got the tattoo on his index finger. Sharing the selca (selfie), Jimin wrote (as translated by Twitter user @BOMHARU1230), “It’s been a while. Are you guys are doing well? I am doing well. As you have probably heard in the news, we are contributing to bringing the 2030 Busan Expo. I am happy to be part of a meaningful event and I would be happy if the dates are decided quickly and meet you guys fast. As for the picture, you all probably know already but it’s a friendship tattoo I got. I wanted to show you while I’m holding the mic but because my hands are too small it turned out that it wasn’t visible when I held the mic hehehe. With a disappointed heart, I’m at least posting a picture of it.”

Jimin Weverse 220629 : it’s been a while. Are you guys are doing well?

I am doing well As you have probably heard the news, we are contributing to bringing 2030 Busan Expo. pic.twitter.com/9trazuOqkA — haru⁷ (@BOMHARU1230) June 28, 2022

This is not Park Jimin’s first tattoo. ChimChim previously got the word Youth and the number 13 inked on different parts of his body. Earlier this summer, Jimin’s paparazzi pictures hinted he might have gotten another tattoo on his back.

Jimin’s tattoo reveal comes a few days after Jin broke the internet with his tattoo reveal. The singer took to Instagram and shared two shirtless pictures via which he revealed that he got a ‘7’ tattoo on his waist. RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook also previously flaunted their tattoos. The tattoos were just in time of the band’s 9-year celebrations.

