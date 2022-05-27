BTS: Jimin Recalls 'Hardcore Diet', Starving for 10 Days During Wings Era; RM Calls Love Yourself 'Most Difficult'

BTS is gearing for the release of their new anthology, Proof. The album, set to release on a three-part CD, will not only feature new songs but also some unreleased demos and the members’ handpicked tracks. While fans are preparing to dive back into time and listen to BTS’ greatest hits with the anthology, the members are revisiting each era via their Spotify account, This Is BTS.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had previously spoken about the house they lived in and how they were there for each other’s graduation and other milestone moments. Now, the members revisited two of their best eras — Wings and Love Yourself.

“Should we talk about WINGS?” Suga opened the discussion and the members immediately began talking about their award-winning song Blood Sweat & Tears. “Blood Sweat & Tears is the lead single of Wings. Our experiences have made us sweat blood, sweat and tears. Let’s talk about that,” Min Yoongi said. “I went on a hardcore diet back then,” Park Jimin recalled, drawing a reaction from Kim Taehyung.

“Oh yeah, Jimin starved for ten days,” Kim Namjoon chipped in. “Wow. True blood sweat and tears,” Jeon Jungkook added. “Because we won our first Billboard Music Award with Blood Sweat & Tears, I think back to that time a lot,” Jimin confessed.

J-Hope recalled that after the song won at the Billboard Music Awards, they heard the song being played everywhere. “After Blood, Sweat & Tears, we move on to the Love Yourself series. We have songs DNA, Fake Love, and Idol,” Namjoon said before adding, “It was the most difficult album but we enjoyed it.”

“I personally liked how we moved on from relatively dark music to more energetic music. The mood changed completely,” Kim Seokjin said. “The album also had a solid narrative arc. I studied a lot for the album Love Yourself. Like studying music for instance. So I think that’s when I made huge progress,” Jung Hoseok said.

“And we also did a campaign, the Love Myself campaign,” Kim Taehyung added. “Wow, we really had a busy life in our 20s,” Yoongi noted. “We became more mature during the Love Yourself period,” Namjoon observed.

It has been almost nine years since BTS made their debut and through their journey, they’ve achieved numerous milestones, including bagging two Grammy nominations. The most recent milestone is the invitation to The White House. On Thursday, The White House announced that BTS will be meeting US President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.