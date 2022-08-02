BTS: Jimin Hides His Face After J-Hope Fake Smacks Female Dancer's Butt At Lollapalooza, Video Goes Viral

BTS member Jimin was not prepared for J-Hope to smack (even if it was a pretend one) a fellow dancer at the Lollapalooza. On Sunday, Hobi delivered a spectacular night at the music fest in Chicago. While ARMYs showered Hobi with love at the concert and digitally, by streaming the concert on various platforms, Jimin flew down to Chicago to cheer for his hyung in person.

In a video that has now gone viral, J-Hope was seen performing alongside a group of backup dancers when he pretends to smack a dancer’s butt. However, the gentleman that he is, he doesn’t lay a finger on her. However, Jimin was embarrassed nevertheless. The singer, who was watching the performance on the balcony on the side, was seen hiding his face after the act.

Looks like hobi was abt to smack some ass pic.twitter.com/Pa3KJV6S4N — ˗ˏˋAsh⁷ˎˊ˗ (@outrohappy) August 1, 2022

Needless to say, the moment has now gone viral. A section of fans on Twitter resonated with Jimin while another section was left in splits.

jimin watching hobi pretend to smack ass pic.twitter.com/ySo1ApqEZC — iarchmybacula (@namufiIms) August 1, 2022

Hobi pretending to smack sienna’s a*s and Jimin reacting like he didn’t spank the air that one time pic.twitter.com/O1HXtmAIPc — ɪɢ | ↷ ᴀᴇsᴛᴀᴇᴛɪᴄɢᴜᴋᴋ⁷ ↶ (@aestaeticgukk) August 1, 2022

Jimin's reaction to Hobi trying to smack the ass is ✨priceless✨ pic.twitter.com/z5UFW79U4y — Fabiha⁷ in the box (@CHEESECAKOO) August 2, 2022

Me seeing the clips of Hobi faking a “I’ll smack that ass” and Jimin just going nuts pic.twitter.com/rKsN2t31Y7 — ivana is ARSON⁷ (@alobities) August 1, 2022

Earlier in the day, J-Hope took to Instagram and poured his heart out, thanking everyone for the love and support he received. “Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history, and have that much more meaning!!! I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly, and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity !!!” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

