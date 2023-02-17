Following the tradition of birthday lives, BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope held an interactive session with fans on Weverse. And keeping up with the tradition of crashing those live videos, Hobi’s fellow band member Jimin showed up in no time! The rapper of the globally popular band turned 29. While Hobi was talking to his fans over the live session, Jimin entered his room to wish him a birthday and greeted him with a warm hug. Soon, the duo broke into a quirky dance.

Jimin and J-Hope also spoke about Jin, making the fans emotional. The eldest member of BTS, Kim Seokjin is currently enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military service. While talking about J-Hope’s birthday, Jimin remarked that time flies and added, “time flies for us but time is moving so slowly for Jin hyung"

Jimin also revealed that Jin contacted him to say he wanted to eat Mulhoe. The singer also shared that Jin doesn’t find the stuff he does at the military difficult. He just misses people and he wants to perform. This confession sure made ARMYS teary-eyed.

🐥: jin hyung contacted me today too he said he wanted to eat mulhoe 🐿: does the food suit him?🐥: he says it's delicious 🐥: jin hyung doesn't find the stuff he does there difficult he just misses people and he wants to perform and that makes it hardpic.twitter.com/AVIIy8u3q4— haley 👁👅👁 (@vmination) February 17, 2023

🐥 Jin said that he'd like to eat mulhoe.🐿️ Mulhoe? Did he say if the food suited him well?🐥 He said it tastes good there.🐿️ Of course it takes good when you go to the military.🐥 How do you know, you've never been?🐿️ You can see from the pictures.— christa⁷ 💜🐿️🎂 (@ryuminating) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s latest documentary dropped on Disney+ Hotstar recently. Titled J-Hope in The box, which is also the name of his debut studio album, the documentary follows the BTS member as he works to release his album. It also has glimpses from his first-ever Lollapalooza performance.

