BTS: Jimin Joins J-Hope for His Birthday Live, Talks About Jin Hyung, Says 'He Misses People and...'
2-MIN READ

BTS: Jimin Joins J-Hope for His Birthday Live, Talks About Jin Hyung, Says 'He Misses People and...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 21:58 IST

Seoul

Stills from J-Hope's birthday live with Jimin

Stills from J-Hope's birthday live with Jimin

Jimin joined J-Hope's live session to wish the latter on his birthday. The duo also spoke about their fellow BTS member, Kim Seokjin.

Following the tradition of birthday lives, BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope held an interactive session with fans on Weverse. And keeping up with the tradition of crashing those live videos, Hobi’s fellow band member Jimin showed up in no time! The rapper of the globally popular band turned 29. While Hobi was talking to his fans over the live session, Jimin entered his room to wish him a birthday and greeted him with a warm hug. Soon, the duo broke into a quirky dance.

Jimin and J-Hope also spoke about Jin, making the fans emotional. The eldest member of BTS, Kim Seokjin is currently enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military service. While talking about J-Hope’s birthday, Jimin remarked that time flies and added, “time flies for us but time is moving so slowly for Jin hyung"

Jimin also revealed that Jin contacted him to say he wanted to eat Mulhoe. The singer also shared that Jin doesn’t find the stuff he does at the military difficult. He just misses people and he wants to perform. This confession sure made ARMYS teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s latest documentary dropped on Disney+ Hotstar recently. Titled J-Hope in The box, which is also the name of his debut studio album, the documentary follows the BTS member as he works to release his album. It also has glimpses from his first-ever Lollapalooza performance.

first published:February 17, 2023, 21:53 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 21:58 IST
