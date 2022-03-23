BTS: Jimin Lands Up At Ha Sungwoon's Home After Latter Didn't Pick Mochi's Call On His Birthday

BTS singer Jimin is known to be a good friend. The singer not only has shown he’s a dependable friend to his fellow BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook — but he also has maintained strong bonds with artists outside his K-pop group. One of his close friends is former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member Ha Sungwoon. Fans have seen glimpses of their bond.

Now, Ha Sungwoon has revealed that Mochi was among the first ones who wished him on the occasion of his birthday. That’s not all! Ha Sungwoon also revealed that the Bangtan Boy turned up at his doorstep after the former didn’t pick up his call. Ha Sungwoon made the revelation during a recent live.

As translated by Twitter account @eternalhyyh, Ha Sungwoon said, “I was planning on sleeping early on my birthday, and then I got a call from my friend. At first, I didn’t answer it… but then he barged in (to my place) at-random, so I received my birthday wish."

Eventually, a fan asked him if Jimin wished and the singer replied, “Everyone, the friend who came to my place yesterday was Jimin. I’m really thankful. He’s really such a kind friend and he’s so full of love. He’s a friend that I love the most." What a sweet friendship!

For the unversed, Jimin and Ha Sungwoon have been friends for a while. The two also travelled together to Hawaii. Ha Sungwoon had appeared in ChimChim’s vlog from the trip.

Meanwhile, Jimin along with his fellow members are preparing for their upcoming trip to the US. BTS is slated to perform at the Grammys 2022 which will be followed by their four-day Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas. BTS also recently bagged two awards at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 — Best Music Video and Best Fan Army.

